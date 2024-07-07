Sign up
Photo 1223
Across the fields
Lincoln cathedral seen across the fields. With the cathedral being on a hill & most of Lincolnshire being relatively flat it can be seen from lots of places.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
cathedral
lincoln
Phil Howcroft
ace
I love how the cathedral dominates the skyline from all directions
July 7th, 2024
