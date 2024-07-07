Previous
Across the fields by carole_sandford
Photo 1223

Across the fields

Lincoln cathedral seen across the fields. With the cathedral being on a hill & most of Lincolnshire being relatively flat it can be seen from lots of places.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Phil Howcroft ace
I love how the cathedral dominates the skyline from all directions
July 7th, 2024  
