Previous
Swooping by carole_sandford
Photo 1227

Swooping

Last evenings Barn Owl swooping across a field, heading towards the river bank.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
July 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...nice shot
July 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great timing on this.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise