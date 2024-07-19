Sign up
Photo 1227
Swooping
Last evenings Barn Owl swooping across a field, heading towards the river bank.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
barn
owl
swooping
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
July 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...nice shot
July 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great timing on this.
July 19th, 2024
