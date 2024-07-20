Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Sculpture
….but doesn’t it look real? Stood in one of the wilder areas looking very majestic.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
deer
,
hall
,
sculpture
,
stag
,
doddington
