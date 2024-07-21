Previous
Giant Flowers by carole_sandford
Photo 1229

Giant Flowers

More from the sculpture exhibition yesterday. Tall flowers in one of the formal garden beds
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Michelle
Very colourful!
July 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
They are good fun
July 21st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous. At £9,000 they can stay fabulous there.
July 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the pop of red.
July 21st, 2024  
