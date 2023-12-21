Sign up
Photo 1107
Ferris Wheel
From the light show on Monday. There were a couple of fairground rides & this one was perhaps the most colourful.
21st December 2023
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
wheel
ferris
fairground
Beverley
ace
Such great fun.
December 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
My favourite fairground ride!
December 21st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture
December 21st, 2023
