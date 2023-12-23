Sign up
Previous
Photo 1108
The River Witham
Taken one day last week when we were in Lincoln. Taken through a decorative hole in the High Bridge wall.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
river
,
witham
Islandgirl
ace
Wow nicely framed and great reflections!
December 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
A beautiful scene nicely framed.
December 23rd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov and natural framing. Terrific shot.
December 23rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful and I like how you framed it.
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous scene - great pov as you look through the decorative wall of the bridge !
December 23rd, 2023
