Commercial Christmas by carole_sandford
Photo 1110

Commercial Christmas

Bright & colourful, but far removed from that Bethlehem stable, however, still a celebration of the same event.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
A cute chap.
December 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So Fun
December 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ho ho ho !!
December 25th, 2023  
