Jesters by carole_sandford
Photo 1242

Jesters

When we went to Gunby yesterday it was hot! These two decided that they would run up the drive from the car park to the house - only the hottest day of the year! They then had to wait 10 minutes for me. A bit of a fun collage.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Lesley ace
Ah fun times
August 13th, 2024  
