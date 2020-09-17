Previous
You Looking at Me? by carole_sandford
Photo 1489

You Looking at Me?

Grey Heron from Hartsholme. Was quite pleased with this because the light wasn’t good & ideally I needed a tripod!
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Milanie ace
Nice closeup - like his details
September 17th, 2020  
