Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1489
You Looking at Me?
Grey Heron from Hartsholme. Was quite pleased with this because the light wasn’t good & ideally I needed a tripod!
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2026
photos
140
followers
140
following
407% complete
View this month »
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Latest from all albums
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
521
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
15th September 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
hartsholme
Milanie
ace
Nice closeup - like his details
September 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close