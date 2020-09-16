Sign up
Photo 1488
Soft & Fluffy
Whilst I was in the garden today I found quite a few feathers. Not sure if it was due to excessive preening or some sort of fracas! So, here are some of them in my “studio”, reflecting on a black place mat...
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
2025
photos
140
followers
140
following
407% complete
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
521
1488
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
16th September 2020 10:57am
Tags
birds
,
fluffy
,
garden
,
feathers
,
soft
Mave
Love it. Fav!
September 16th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
wonderful detail, I like to think it was just due to preening! FAVE
September 16th, 2020
