Photo 1498
Unknown
I have no idea what this is, but there was quite a lot of it in the sunflower field. I liked how it curled on itself & the pretty colour.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
plant
,
field
,
weed
,
unknown
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's rather lovely with that curling
September 26th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Very pretty!
September 26th, 2020
