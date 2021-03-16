Previous
Vitamin C by carole_sandford
Photo 1669

Vitamin C

I rarely eat these, as I don’t like their texture (I don’t eat tomatoes for the same reason), but I’m quite happy to photograph them! For orange rainbow day.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details and looks delicious.
March 17th, 2021  
