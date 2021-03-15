Previous
Pink Gift Wrap by carole_sandford
Photo 1667

Pink Gift Wrap

This flower & ribbon were on the Gonk cake box yesterday. A Mother’s Day gift from my daughter. Ideal for yesterday’s pink rainbow colour.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

Lou Ann ace
How sweet it is! Lovely capture.
March 15th, 2021  
Debra ace
Beautifully captured
March 15th, 2021  
Shirley B
How appropriate, and such a vibrant colour.
March 15th, 2021  
