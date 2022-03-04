Sign up
Photo 2022
Blue Car…
….but no blue sky! A grey & wet day today! So, a photo of my wet car on the drive!
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
4th March 2022 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
blue
,
rain
,
drey
,
rainbow2022
Sue Cooper
ace
Blue sky would have been nice but this is perfect for the challenge.
March 4th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice and clean even though wet.
March 4th, 2022
