Green by carole_sandford
Photo 2021

Green

You can see why young children often refer to broccoli as trees! Our granddaughter Leah absolutely loves broccoli & eats loads of it, she also cleans up anyone else’s if they leave it on their plate!
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six!
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up and colour. My hubby hates it and will seldom eat it, Leah needs to come to us ;-)
March 3rd, 2022  
