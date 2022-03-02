Sign up
Photo 2020
Yellow Sweeties
Second image for this years rainbow collection. Our sweetie jar usually contains these and chocolate limes.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
3
0
Tags
yellow
,
lemon
,
sweeties
,
rainbow2022
Shirley B
A lovely close-up of your favourite sweets, with great detail.
March 2nd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Great closeup. We love lemon candies too.
March 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
I love lemon/lime sweets! Lovely close up.
March 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
