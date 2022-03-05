Previous
Purple Tulip by carole_sandford
Photo 2023

Purple Tulip

For today’s rainbow colour of purple. This is a back lit tulip. The colour appears darker where the petals overlap.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
