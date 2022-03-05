Sign up
Photo 2023
Purple Tulip
For today’s rainbow colour of purple. This is a back lit tulip. The colour appears darker where the petals overlap.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
backlit
,
tulip
,
rainbow2022
