Photo 2024
A surprise Pink
For rainbow pink - I was really surprised to see rhododendrons in bloom, I always thought it was April/May that they came into flower!
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rhododendrons
,
rainbow2022
