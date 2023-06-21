Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2496
Pink(ish) Poppy
One from the meadow garden today. So one that has been sewn. I love the colour & petal shapes.
Many thanks for all your comments & favs on recent uploads.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3519
photos
170
followers
145
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Latest from all albums
2492
2493
975
2494
976
2495
2496
977
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st June 2023 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
meadow
,
poppy
Liz Milne
ace
How lovely!
June 21st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning
June 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and tones.
June 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! what a beauty and so unusual ! fav
June 21st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close