Previous
Pink(ish) Poppy by carole_sandford
Photo 2496

Pink(ish) Poppy

One from the meadow garden today. So one that has been sewn. I love the colour & petal shapes.
Many thanks for all your comments & favs on recent uploads.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
How lovely!
June 21st, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and tones.
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! what a beauty and so unusual ! fav
June 21st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise