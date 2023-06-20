Sign up
Photo 2495
Love-in-a-mist
Or Nigella. Found in the meadow bed, so probably from a mixed bag of meadow flower seeds. I didn’t know we had any. They are such fascinating flowers.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
high
,
key
,
nigella
,
love-in-a-mist
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous hi-key. Love it.
June 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully presented ! fav
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
How beautiful! I love the “love-in-a-mist” name the best. 😊
June 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is beautiful art Carole , needs it's place on a wall in your house
June 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely high key shot.
June 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
June 20th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So prettily done
June 20th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
June 20th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Gorgeous on the white background.
June 20th, 2023
