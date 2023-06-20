Previous
Love-in-a-mist by carole_sandford
Photo 2495

Love-in-a-mist

Or Nigella. Found in the meadow bed, so probably from a mixed bag of meadow flower seeds. I didn’t know we had any. They are such fascinating flowers.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
683% complete

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous hi-key. Love it.
June 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully presented ! fav
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
How beautiful! I love the “love-in-a-mist” name the best. 😊
June 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is beautiful art Carole , needs it's place on a wall in your house
June 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely high key shot.
June 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
June 20th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So prettily done
June 20th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
June 20th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Gorgeous on the white background.
June 20th, 2023  
