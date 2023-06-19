Previous
Poppies amongst the crops by carole_sandford
Photo 2494

Poppies amongst the crops

More poppies from yesterday, seems a shame not to use them. This time, poppies & daisies in what I think is a field of barley (I'm sure someone will know).
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
This would make a beautiful and very challenging jigsaw puzzle! Love it!
June 19th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful!
June 19th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
June 19th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love all the textures, colors, composition
June 19th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Another great one they are so photogenic aren't they. Fav
June 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous combination of grasses and flowers. Pretty fantastic shot.
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise