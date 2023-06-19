Sign up
Previous
Photo 2494
Poppies amongst the crops
More poppies from yesterday, seems a shame not to use them. This time, poppies & daisies in what I think is a field of barley (I'm sure someone will know).
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
6
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th June 2023 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
daisies
,
barley
,
poppies
Barb
ace
This would make a beautiful and very challenging jigsaw puzzle! Love it!
June 19th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful!
June 19th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
June 19th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love all the textures, colors, composition
June 19th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Another great one they are so photogenic aren't they. Fav
June 19th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous combination of grasses and flowers. Pretty fantastic shot.
June 19th, 2023
