Previous
Photo 2573
Pink & Orange
A close up of one of our garden dahlias.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
12
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3658
photos
165
followers
135
following
704% complete
View this month »
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
Latest from all albums
1030
52
2571
1031
2572
1032
2573
1033
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
12
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition and detail
September 6th, 2023
Brennie B
Gorgeous
September 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous - colour and frame filler!
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Love that full framed flower….dahlias are very showy would love some in our garden but think they are a lot if work lifting etc.
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colour and frame filler!
September 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
September 6th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Delightful
September 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@happypat
we haven’t lifted ours Pat & a lot of them have lasted for a long time.
September 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@carole_sandford
Oh well perhaps I will have a go…..we are a bit further north though but I shall have a go.
September 6th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, fab macro
September 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely detail
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
