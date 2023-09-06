Previous
Pink & Orange by carole_sandford
Photo 2573

Pink & Orange

A close up of one of our garden dahlias.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition and detail
September 6th, 2023  
Brennie B
Gorgeous
September 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous - colour and frame filler!
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Love that full framed flower….dahlias are very showy would love some in our garden but think they are a lot if work lifting etc.
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colour and frame filler!
September 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
September 6th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Delightful
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@happypat we haven’t lifted ours Pat & a lot of them have lasted for a long time.
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@carole_sandford Oh well perhaps I will have a go…..we are a bit further north though but I shall have a go.
September 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, fab macro
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely detail
September 6th, 2023  
