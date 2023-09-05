Previous
Lavender Bee by carole_sandford
Photo 2572

Lavender Bee

There aren't many Lavender flowers left, but the bees are enjoying what is left.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Renee Salamon ace
This is lovely. My gardener came yesterday and we harvested 99% of the lavender. We were both so upset for the bees that we had to leave them a few, albeit they are pretty faded now.
September 5th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture x
September 5th, 2023  
Brennie B
I love this
September 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great macro
September 5th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Such a fluffy little bundle - nicely caught.
September 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
September 5th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
The detail work is extraordinary. So lovely.
September 5th, 2023  
