Photo 2572
Lavender Bee
There aren't many Lavender flowers left, but the bees are enjoying what is left.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th September 2023 12:34pm
Tags
lavender
,
bees
Renee Salamon
ace
This is lovely. My gardener came yesterday and we harvested 99% of the lavender. We were both so upset for the bees that we had to leave them a few, albeit they are pretty faded now.
September 5th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture x
September 5th, 2023
Brennie B
I love this
September 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great macro
September 5th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Such a fluffy little bundle - nicely caught.
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
September 5th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
The detail work is extraordinary. So lovely.
September 5th, 2023
