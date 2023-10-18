Sign up
Previous
Photo 2615
Autumn Mishmash
Leaves & Conkers…..
…. I’m aware that they are from different trees, but the components came from different places & it all represents autumn & works well together I think.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
8
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3728
photos
163
followers
137
following
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
autumn
Sand Lily
ace
Fantastic mishmash.
October 18th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Beautiful and autumnal
October 18th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Just lovely.
October 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A real Autumnal shot ! - beautiful !
October 18th, 2023
Jo Worboys
They look great on black too
October 18th, 2023
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal collection
October 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very autumnal.
October 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely autumn scene and colours.
October 18th, 2023
