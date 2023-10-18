Previous
Autumn Mishmash by carole_sandford
Autumn Mishmash

Leaves & Conkers…..
…. I’m aware that they are from different trees, but the components came from different places & it all represents autumn & works well together I think.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

Sand Lily ace
Fantastic mishmash.
October 18th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Beautiful and autumnal
October 18th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Just lovely.
October 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A real Autumnal shot ! - beautiful !
October 18th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
They look great on black too
October 18th, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal collection
October 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very autumnal.
October 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely autumn scene and colours.
October 18th, 2023  
