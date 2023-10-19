Sign up
Previous
Photo 2616
Dark Dahlia
I don’t post B&W flowers very often, but after a bit of faffing with this one, I thought it brought out the details quite well.
Another that’s probably best on black.
Thank you for your continued comments & favs, much appreciated.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3729
photos
163
followers
137
following
716% complete
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
55
2612
2613
1057
2614
1058
2615
2616
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
18th October 2023 4:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
dahlia
Phil Sandford
ace
Really like this
October 19th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh wow fantastic staffing
October 19th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It's lovely - would look gorgeous on the wall in a modern unit.
October 19th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I do like flower in colour best but your black & white image shows much more detail here. Lovely.
October 19th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely b w
October 19th, 2023
