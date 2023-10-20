Previous
Abstract Raindrops by carole_sandford
Abstract Raindrops

A shot taken through the rain splashes window, looking to the garden, hence the green, but focusing on the raindrops. Turned out rather abstract.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Kate ace
Great abstract…I never would have guessed that it was raindrops
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes.
October 20th, 2023  
Paul J ace
Nice creative shot
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking raindrop shot.
October 20th, 2023  
