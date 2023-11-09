Previous
Holding On by carole_sandford
Photo 2637

Holding On

The leaves on the trees in the garden have thinned out considerably, so that you can now see the sky in the gaps. I liked how one leaf in particular stood out as being centre stage.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful colours
November 9th, 2023  
Nicely done
November 9th, 2023  
It’ll be on the lawn tomorrow 😡😡
November 9th, 2023  
Holding on yet crying .. let me go !,
November 9th, 2023  
A couple days of cold weather will sort the out.
November 9th, 2023  
Beautiful colours & shapes
November 9th, 2023  
