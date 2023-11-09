Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2637
Holding On
The leaves on the trees in the garden have thinned out considerably, so that you can now see the sky in the gaps. I liked how one leaf in particular stood out as being centre stage.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3768
photos
165
followers
139
following
722% complete
View this month »
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Latest from all albums
2634
1072
1073
2635
2636
57
2637
1074
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Michelle
Beautiful colours
November 9th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nicely done
November 9th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
It’ll be on the lawn tomorrow 😡😡
November 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Holding on yet crying .. let me go !,
November 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A couple days of cold weather will sort the out.
November 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colours & shapes
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close