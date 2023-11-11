Sign up
Previous
Photo 2639
More Autumn
Quite the orange carpet beneath this tree, with more still to fall.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
7
5
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2636
57
58
2637
1074
2638
2639
1075
Tags
autumn
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful place to rest the body and soul
November 11th, 2023
carol white
Lovely autumn colours and composition.Fav😊
November 11th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
Lovely carpet.
November 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful Autumnal scene ! - colours and composition ! fav
November 11th, 2023
Barb
Simply love this beautiful autumn capture!
November 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Beautiful colours.
November 11th, 2023
gloria jones
Terrific fall capture
November 11th, 2023
