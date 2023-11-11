Previous
More Autumn by carole_sandford
Photo 2639

More Autumn

Quite the orange carpet beneath this tree, with more still to fall.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful place to rest the body and soul
November 11th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely autumn colours and composition.Fav😊
November 11th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely carpet.
November 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful Autumnal scene ! - colours and composition ! fav
November 11th, 2023  
Barb ace
Simply love this beautiful autumn capture!
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours.
November 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific fall capture
November 11th, 2023  
