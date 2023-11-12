Previous
Smart Veteran by carole_sandford
Smart Veteran

Phil, complete with medals at the Service of Remembrance at Lincoln Cathedral this morning.
Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful portrait - fav
November 12th, 2023  
