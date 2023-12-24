Previous
Winter Sunset by carole_sandford
Winter Sunset

This was yesterday’s sunset which we raced out of the house to capture before it disappeared. The sunsets lately have been so stunning!
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
gloria jones

Stunning.
Stunning.
December 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow that’s amazing!
December 24th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful. Much better to see than the garbage Leicester Tigers were showing.
December 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely

Beautiful.
Beautiful.
December 24th, 2023  
