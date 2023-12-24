Sign up
Photo 2682
Winter Sunset
This was yesterday’s sunset which we raced out of the house to capture before it disappeared. The sunsets lately have been so stunning!
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunset
,
spridlington
gloria jones
ace
Stunning.
December 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow that’s amazing!
December 24th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful. Much better to see than the garbage Leicester Tigers were showing.
December 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 24th, 2023
