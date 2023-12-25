Previous
Traditional Nativity by carole_sandford
Photo 2683

Traditional Nativity

Traditional face of Christmas, the celebration of the Birth of the baby Jesus.
Merry Christmas to all 365 friends, hope you are all enjoying your day, however you chose to celebrate.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
735% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely high key.
December 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so beautiful .
December 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise