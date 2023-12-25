Sign up
Previous
Photo 2683
Traditional Nativity
Traditional face of Christmas, the celebration of the Birth of the baby Jesus.
Merry Christmas to all 365 friends, hope you are all enjoying your day, however you chose to celebrate.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3854
photos
168
followers
138
following
Tags
nativity
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely high key.
December 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so beautiful .
December 25th, 2023
