Mr Christmas Himself by carole_sandford
Photo 2681

Mr Christmas Himself

It was a lady pheasant in the garden that prompted me to pick up my camera. However a Robin was also present & a Robin will always win.....
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Islandgirl ace
What a Beautiful robin!
December 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, great natural framing too.
December 23rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so pretty. Great capture.
December 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A glorious capture at Christmas ! fav
December 23rd, 2023  
