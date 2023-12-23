Sign up
Previous
Photo 2681
Mr Christmas Himself
It was a lady pheasant in the garden that prompted me to pick up my camera. However a Robin was also present & a Robin will always win.....
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
4
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3850
photos
169
followers
138
following
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2678
1106
1107
2679
2680
61
2681
1108
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
23rd December 2023 2:26pm
Tags
garden
,
robin
Islandgirl
ace
What a Beautiful robin!
December 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, great natural framing too.
December 23rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is so pretty. Great capture.
December 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A glorious capture at Christmas ! fav
December 23rd, 2023
