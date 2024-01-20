Previous
What light through yonder window breaks by carole_sandford
What light through yonder window breaks

The Amaryllis ,with two flowers, basking in the light that was coming through the dining room window, so making them a little backlit.
The title - quote from Romeo & Juliet.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
742% complete

Kitty Hawke ace
So beautiful and delicate.
January 20th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
‘Tis the east and Juliet is the sun. Or in this case, a pretty amaryllis 🥰
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Getting poetic Carole, and I like it - A lovely title to these beautiful and delicate backlit blooms ! - fav
January 20th, 2024  
