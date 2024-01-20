Sign up
Previous
Photo 2709
What light through yonder window breaks
The Amaryllis ,with two flowers, basking in the light that was coming through the dining room window, so making them a little backlit.
The title - quote from Romeo & Juliet.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3900
photos
175
followers
144
following
742% complete
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2705
1126
2706
1127
2707
1128
2708
2709
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
light
,
amaryllis
Kitty Hawke
ace
So beautiful and delicate.
January 20th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
‘Tis the east and Juliet is the sun. Or in this case, a pretty amaryllis 🥰
January 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Getting poetic Carole, and I like it - A lovely title to these beautiful and delicate backlit blooms ! - fav
January 20th, 2024
