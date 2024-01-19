Sign up
Photo 2708
Caterpillar Cake
Really designed for children, but my daughter is my child, so perfectly acceptable 😉 Fiona’s 32nd Birthday today.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
10
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca
ace
Love it ❤️🥳🍰 Happy birthday, Fiona
January 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Never too old for a caterpillar cake. Hope that Fiona had a lovely day.
January 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
How festive, delightful, and colorful... Happy Birthday, Fiona!
January 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a perfect cake whatever the age. Happy Birthday Fiona.
January 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Perfect cake for any child, big or small!
January 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
happy birthday Fiona , have a good one
January 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
January 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I saw Phil's post and this is definitely a cake worthy of such a special daughter. And I agree with Susan- one is never too old for a caterpillar cake when it looks this good! Happy Birthday to your miracle daughter!
January 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
You have gone to a lot of trouble and it is really spectacular!
January 19th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Love it!
January 19th, 2024
