Previous
Photo 2710
No Food in this Tree
There are only squirrel -proof feeders in this tree. He needs to move across two trees.
Best on black.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, all much appreciated.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3902
photos
175
followers
144
following
742% complete
View this month »
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
Latest from all albums
2706
1127
2707
1128
2708
2709
2710
1129
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th January 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
