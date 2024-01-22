Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
Bright on White
Not been out today so a photo of my supermarket tulips with a bit of faffing.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tulips
Milanie
ace
Lovely on the white
January 22nd, 2024
