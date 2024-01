High Bridge, Lincoln

This is the river Witham looking towards the High Bridge, which dates back to 1160 AD,it carries the high street over the river & it is the oldest bridge in the UK to still have buildings on it. Known also locally as the “Glory Hole” & is the entrance to Brayford Pool, now a marina, but used to have warehouses & fish docks.

I liked the reflections too, which are a modern shopping centre on the right & the High Bridge Cafe on the bridge, (dates from 1550).