Previous
Photo 2713
There was Sunshine
There was sunshine today, though it was hazy. I took this just outside our village on my way to pick up two of our grandchildren.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3906
photos
176
followers
145
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
late
,
sky
,
village
,
afternoon
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scene.
January 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely dappled sunlight, fav
January 24th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful light and composition.
January 24th, 2024
