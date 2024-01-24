Previous
There was Sunshine by carole_sandford
Photo 2713

There was Sunshine

There was sunshine today, though it was hazy. I took this just outside our village on my way to pick up two of our grandchildren.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
743% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene.
January 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely dappled sunlight, fav
January 24th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful light and composition.
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise