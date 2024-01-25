Sign up
Photo 2714
Hellebore Season
It’s that time year when the Hellebores start to bloom. Picked these from the garden, they were wet from drizzle, but I did shake them a little.
Best on black if you feel inclined.
Many thanks for your comments & favs on yesterday’s images.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
hellebores
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - a lovely capture and presentation ! fav
January 25th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are so delightful
January 25th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Wonderful on black
January 25th, 2024
