Previous
Next
2020 collage by cdcook48
55 / 365

2020 collage

In response to TheDarkRoom’s request for triptychs to depict 2020 (with the admonition that it couldn’t have been all bad) here is my humble offering. Well yes DarkRoom, it was pretty much all bad. Or, as the Queen might say, the Annus Horribilis. COVID-19 hovered over everything so my triptych reflects that. My wife on a social distanced walk was taken last March, well before I joined the 365project. The blocked footbridge was taken a few days ago and the selfie was taken this afternoon to keep up with my photo a day for the project. Sorry for being so glum, I promise to snap out of it and offer a cheerier photo tomorrow. (I made a pun there. Maybe I’m already feeling better)
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise