2020 collage

In response to TheDarkRoom’s request for triptychs to depict 2020 (with the admonition that it couldn’t have been all bad) here is my humble offering. Well yes DarkRoom, it was pretty much all bad. Or, as the Queen might say, the Annus Horribilis. COVID-19 hovered over everything so my triptych reflects that. My wife on a social distanced walk was taken last March, well before I joined the 365project. The blocked footbridge was taken a few days ago and the selfie was taken this afternoon to keep up with my photo a day for the project. Sorry for being so glum, I promise to snap out of it and offer a cheerier photo tomorrow. (I made a pun there. Maybe I’m already feeling better)