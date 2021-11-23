Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 374
Where the Leaves Went
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
476
photos
123
followers
66
following
102% complete
View this month »
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Latest from all albums
369
101
370
102
371
372
373
374
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
22nd November 2021 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, perfectly titled too.
November 24th, 2021
Terri
ace
This is great! Love how you can see the bare trees in the reflection of the water.
November 24th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh YAS!
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close