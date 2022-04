Dressing Up for the Rugby Sevens

The Vancouver stop of the World Rugby Sevens Series was held this past weekend. It is a super fun weekend with some excellent rugby. It is traditional for many fans to dress up for the occasion and I captured a few examples for this collage. I couldn’t get any shots of the action on the field because anything resembling a “professional “ camera is not allowed. By that they mean anything more than a smart phone. Never mind, I enjoyed myself anyway.