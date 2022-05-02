Previous
Just Before Recess by cdcook48
Photo 527

Just Before Recess

A local elementary school moments before the children pour out the doors to spend their lunch break playing. For the May Half & Half
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Chris Cook

Photo Details

Diane ace
Great half and half! There's a sense of waiting.
May 3rd, 2022  
