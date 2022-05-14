Sign up
Photo 539
Welcome to Point Roberts
I drove across the border into the USA today for the first time since March 2020. Another step closer to normality. For May half & half
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th May 2022 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
