Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 541
Boatworks
This building at Britannia Shipyards is for building and repairing boats. It is unfortunate that they have a big, ugly sign by the door. Blame Covid for that. For May half & half
16th May 2022
16th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
723
photos
148
followers
78
following
148% complete
View this month »
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Latest from all albums
180
537
538
181
539
182
540
541
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
6th May 2022 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and great half and half, I love the textures and tones on the right.
May 17th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close