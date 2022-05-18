Sign up
Photo 543
Windswept
A very windy day today so I put my camera on a tripod and got some long exposure shots of the waves on the shore line.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
18th May 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
black&white
,
piles
,
theme-longexposure
