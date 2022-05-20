Sign up
Photo 545
Path
After yesterday's hot mess I went for a simpler approach today. This is a single image icm with a few basic adjustments in Lightroom. Less is more.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
4
0
moni kozi
ace
I'm a sucker for icm. I love this. Indeed this one is better than yesterday's. What adjustments did you apply in post? I'm curious, because I rarely know what to do in that respect.
May 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
What a stunner Chris, wonderful lines and tones. I have never tried this but would like to give it a go. Moni's question therefore interests me too.
May 21st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely colours for this type of camera shot! Quite clear!
May 21st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
I liked the other, this one is even better
May 21st, 2022
