Previous
Next
Path by cdcook48
Photo 545

Path

After yesterday's hot mess I went for a simpler approach today. This is a single image icm with a few basic adjustments in Lightroom. Less is more.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
I'm a sucker for icm. I love this. Indeed this one is better than yesterday's. What adjustments did you apply in post? I'm curious, because I rarely know what to do in that respect.
May 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
What a stunner Chris, wonderful lines and tones. I have never tried this but would like to give it a go. Moni's question therefore interests me too.
May 21st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely colours for this type of camera shot! Quite clear!
May 21st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
I liked the other, this one is even better
May 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise