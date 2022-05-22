Sign up
Photo 547
1966 Sunbeam Tiger
Another from the British Car Show I attended yesterday. This is the iconic Sunbeam Tiger designed by Carroll Shelby.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st May 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Tags
classic-cars
