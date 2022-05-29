Sign up
Photo 554
Solitary Walk
29th May 2022
29th May 22
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
745
photos
148
followers
79
following
151% complete
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
550
189
190
551
552
553
191
554
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
6th May 2022 11:36am
Maggiemae
ace
This is a great photo - she, complete with handbag!
May 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful black and white capture It has a calming mood to it.
May 30th, 2022
