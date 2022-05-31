Sign up
Photo 556
Bird House
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
24th May 2022 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jaap Meijer
That's a nice one! But the wooden pieces in front look like gravestones...
June 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how beautiful, fabulous capture of the wonderful textures. I love the heart shaped entrance and light.
June 1st, 2022
